Deadline to mail back special ballots bumped again by Elections NL

The 8 p.m. deadline to apply for a special ballot has come and gone, but Elections NL has once again pushed back the date for having ballots sent by mail to March 12.

"We have heard from many electors who expressed concerns that the deadline to return special ballots was insufficient, mainly due to concerns over delivery delays resulting from inclement weather," Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk said in a statement shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

All ballots must now be postmarked by March 12 in order to be counted. Any ballots postmarked after the deadline will be rejected.

"This allows Newfoundlanders and Labradorians three weeks to receive, mark and return their ballots," Chaulk said.

The initial return date was March 5.

As of the 8 p.m. application deadline on Friday, Chaulk said Elections NL has received approximately 110,000 emails, phone calls, faxes, mailed and online applications.

"Some of these requests, especially those made by phone and email, were from eligible voters requesting mail out ballots for several members of the same household," he said.

"Therefore, the 110,000 figure does not necessarily mean 110,000 applications. We estimate it may be much more than that."

Approximately 24,000 voting kits have been mailed out to date, according to Chaulk's statement.

"We ask the electorate to be patient with us as we work hard to get the remaining kits mailed out this week."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador