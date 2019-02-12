Construction site theft a 'setback' but Baccalieu Trail SPCA bounces back

The Baccalieu Trail SPCA says it was hit by thieves who stole some of the supplies the group was using to build a permanent home that has been years in the making.

"Forty sheets of plywood was taken," said Bob Collins, who is a member of the organization's board of directors.

"It's estimated at around $1,500 so it is a bit of a setback, but more morally than financially."

The non-profit group along the Avalon Penisula's Baccalieu Trail has been working for about five years on a new building, when the construction site theft happened.

Right now this is the only permanent structure for the Baccalieu Trail SPCA and a big source of the group's revenue. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It took the group a few days after the incident to speak publicly about it.

Baccalieu Trail SPCA's Sonya Nolan Baker said it took a few days before the group was able to speak about it publicly.

"It was hard to swallow," she said.

"It was difficult to take when you consider that someone would steal from, basically, the whole community and the animals."

Nolan Baker said their branch of the SPCA serves around 70 communities from Bay de Verde to Whitbourne. The group's biggest problem is the lack of a permanent home.

For the past five years it has been working to get the funds to start construction on the site that was robbed in Spaniard's Bay.

"It's been a long time coming with a lot of fundraisers and a lot of cupcakes sold," she said.

The group broke ground last October and work had been progressing steadily until the theft. But the stolen plywood will be replaced by the contractor doing the build, and the communities surrounding the SPCA have stepped up as well.

"The community has been outstanding," Collins said. "I think we're at somewhere around a $1,000 in donations to help make up for it … it's just a little setback."

Baccalieu Trail SPCA's Sonya Nolan Baker and Bob Collins stand in front of the construction of the group's new home. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The aim was to have the building completed with animals moving in to make it their home later this year. It's a goal the group is confident it will keep.

