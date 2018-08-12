Shelly Stratton was relaxing and watching television with her husband and daughter Thursday night, just moments before fleeing from a fire that would destroy everything they own.

Stratton, from Twillingate, N.L., and her family had just moved into Ponderosa Manor, a three-storey apartment building in Sparwood, a small B.C. town nestled in the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, just 20 kilometres from the Alberta border.

"My husband went out into the hallway and just one door down and across the hallway, the apartment was totally engulfed in flames," she said.

Hallway thick with black smoke

Her husband, Llewellyn Stratton of Musgrave Harbour, N.L., rushed back into their apartment to alert the others, including his cousin Clint Mouland and two others from Musgrave Harbour, yelling for everybody to get out. Shelly Stratton grabbed her purse and woke up the other men, already asleep because they had to be up early for work the next morning.

It took only a few moments to for the Strattons to get out of the second-floor apartment and out into the hallway, where the situation had worsened considerably.

"In that short of time, the hallway was black with smoke, and I mean black," she said. "The worst thing was there were no sprinklers went off. There was a sprinkler system — it did not go off. The emergency lighting, the strobe lighting that is supposed to go off, that didn't go off. It was just complete, total blackness."

We were lucky we got out with the clothes on our back. That was it. Everything, just totally gone. - Shelly Stratton

The Strattons had just moved in Aug. 1, but they knew which way they had to go to get to the stairwell, and guided themselves along the wall.

"We told our little girl, 'Just run, just run to the end of the hall,'" said Stratton. "She ran to the end of the hall where the exit was to. We made our way out through the exit, and luckily enough when we went through that door into the stairwell, there was no smoke. So we could actually see again, and we could actually breathe again. Because the smoke was so thick you could not breathe at all."

Sparwood, B.C., has a population of nearly 4,000. (Google Maps)

Behind them, the other men in the apartment hadn't been able to follow them through the thickening smoke, and wound up jumping to safety from the balcony. Within minutes of them getting out of the building, the entire structure was ablaze.

"We were lucky we got out with the clothes on our back. That was it. Everything, just totally gone. Totally gone," she said.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to one building in the apartment complex.

"There were other buildings that were very close to ours. Luckily they got it contained to that one building, and I'm so grateful. They got there, and all the help from the volunteers and everything like that — a community really comes together when something like that happens."

Now the Strattons, who have been living in Alberta and British Columbia for the past six years, are coming back home to Newfoundland for good.

Coming home for good

"We had this planned anyway," she said.

"Last year I went through cancer, and the one thing on my mind when it was all happening, I was like, 'I want to go home. But I knew I needed to stay here for my treatment, but after that I wanted to go home. So then we started making plans."

Stratton said she knows they were lucky — despite not having had time since they moved in to get renter's insurance — because one person in their building wasn't so fortunate.

No matter what material things were lost, at least we got out. At least our little girl was fine. - Shelly Stratton

"No matter what material things were lost, at least we got out. At least our little girl was fine. At least everybody in our apartment was fine," she said. "In the building, there was one life lost, which was tragic, absolutely tragic. But we got out with our lives, and that's what really counts at the end of the day."

But there are still questions about the fire, she said — not the least of which is why the sprinklers and emergency lights didn't come on.

"I think if that worked, it wouldn't have been so bad," she said. "Even for the lighting, because when we got out into the smoke — usually, those emergency lights, they are meant to come through that. They are meant to show you the way out, and we had nothing. It was just that we knew which way to go … just the survival instinct of 'keep going.' If it wasn't that for that, I don't know."

