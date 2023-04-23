After years of delays and format changers, Sparks Literary Festival returns to St. John's

Paul Tucker, left, Kelly Bastow, Georgia Webber and Kate Beaton were the comic artists featured at the Sparks Literary Festival. (William Ping/CBC News)

Book lovers in St. John's were in their glee over the weekend with the return of the Sparks Literary Festival.

Hosted by Memorial University since 2009, the event has been hampered in recent years by Snowmageddon — a massive blizzard that buried much of the Avalon Peninsula in 2020 — and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers had been continuing the festival with virtual presentations and a couple of in-person events but 2023 is the first year since 2019 the event has returned to its usual format at the music school on campus, though not without a hiccup.

This year's event was originally set to be held in January but the date coincided with a blizzard which led to it being rescheduled for April.

"The rescheduling gave us lots of opportunity," said Nancy Pedri, the head of MUN's English department and organizer of Sparks this year.

"We got most authors to come back, we brought new authors in and so it's all going really well."

Sunday saw a full day of panels featuring several authors, writers and artists from across the country. While some panels focused on topics like theater or the short story, Pedri was able to shape one of the panels to fit her own scholarly interest in comics.

Nancy Pedri, head of MUN's Department of English and an organizer of Sparks, said she was looking forward to the comics-themed panel at the event. (William Ping/CBC News)

"I am a comics expert and so one of the treats of being the director of Sparks is that you could pick and choose a little bit," she said. "We have local artists, nationally renowned artists, all published artists, and it's quite exciting for me to hear them."

Among the featured comics artists was Kate Beaton of Nova Scotia, whose most recent book Ducks has garnered a lot of acclaim, including winning both Canada Reads and a spot on former U.S. President Barack Obama's year-end favourite books list.

"The funny part is that the Obama list happened and that was wonderful, but locally, people were way more excited about Mattea Roach on Canada Reads," said Beaton, referring to how Jeopardy champion Roach endorsed her book in the annual CBC battle of the books. "Everybody loves Jeopardy."

Beaton's comic is an autobiographical story about two years she spent working in the Alberta oil sands. But, Beaton said, that's just the surface when it comes to Ducks.

"It's an eyewitness account of a lot of larger themes about migration, and labour, and gender and class corporations, Indigenous rights and the environment," she said.

"And there's so much that you witness when you are working for one of the largest corporations and industries in Canada."

Writers, and partners in marriage, Kate Beaton and Morgan Murray are happy to make an appearance at the Sparks festival after it was first cancelled in January. (William Ping/CBC News)

Beaton's book features a lot of characters originally from Newfoundland and she spent eight months living in the province while she was writing it.

"It was really enlightening for me and important for me to live here for a while and understand where Newfoundland people were coming from," she said. "I tried to imbue it with the real sensibility of Newfoundland."

Beaton's husband and fellow writer Morgan Murray was another featured author at the festival.

For him, it was a full circle moment.

"This is kind of a dream come true for me because I was at the first Sparks festival when I was in grad school," he said. "It's great to be an author finally. It's exciting."

Murray's panel saw him discussing his novel Dirty Birds, alongside other writers including Miawpukek First Nation Chief Mi'sel Joe and Sheila O'Neil who co-wrote My Indian.

Chief Mi'sel Joe and Sheila O'Neil co-wrote 'My Indian.' (William Ping/CBC News)

"For me, it's a little bit surreal," said Joe, in reference to being part of the festival. "I never knew anything like this existed before in my life but its good to be part of something."

O'Neil called the experience gratifying.

"To find my place here as one of the authors is incredible. I'm a MUN alumni with an English degree and all my life I dreamed of writing a book," she said.

Sunday's Sparks festival was well attended as the theater in the music school was filled with writers and readers alike.

"I just want to thank the public for coming out," said Pedri. "They're so generous with their time and their questions and their celebratory spirit."

Looking ahead, Pedri said it's likely that Sparks will be permanently held in April instead of the typical January date.

