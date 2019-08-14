Back-to-school supplies in short supply, as single parents group seeks donations

Elaine Balsom, executive director of the Single Parent Association of Newfoundland, says with just a couple of weeks before students start picking up their backpacks, less than half of the orders have been filled. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

A St. John's group is stuffing backpacks with school supplies for families who need a little help, but its own supply is outweighing the demand as the first day of school looms just a few weeks away.

There's usually a scramble in August to get students kitted out, but there's more urgency this year, said Elaine Balsom, the executive director of the Single Parent Association of Newfoundland.

There are 325 children registered to receive a backpack, and the association has filled 145.

"This is the year that we've seen the most dramatic change, that we're really having to put a push on to have some supplies donated to us," Balsom said.

The need is growing, and back-to-school shopping can be difficult for single-parent families, said Balsom. The association needs 120 more backpacks and "a lot of school supplies," she said.

Some children going back to school would not have backpacks if they did not register with us to get that help. - Elaine Balsom

"It can be quite expensive getting children ready to go back to school. There's their backpacks and their sneakers and other things they need, so, you know, this takes some of the stress off them," she said.

"Single parents just have one source of income coming in to get their children ready for school. If they have one child it's difficult enough, but more than one, it gets quite difficult."

Extra expenses in a month can wreak havoc on a tight monthly budget, she added.

"Single parents often face, 'Will I pay the light bill? Will I have food to go on the table? Where will I get the money for the backpacks?' Some children going back to school would not have backpacks if they did not register with us to get that help."

Heading back to school can be an expensive proposition, and for some single-parent households on a tight budget, it can be daunting. (Submitted by Annie Guillemette)

The most need is for students in grades 7-12, she said.

Among the supplies needed most:

Rulers.



Math sets.



Exercise books.



Glue sticks.



Folders (such as Duo-Tangs).



Binders.



Graph paper.



Pens.



Calculators (especially scientific calculators for older students).

Donations of supplies can be dropped off at the association's Logy Bay Road office in St. John's, said Balsom, who said people bringing backpacks don't necessarily need to fill them. The association is also accepting monetary donations, including by e-transfer.

"All the monies are used to purchase the supplies we don't have, so if we run short of something, we can run out and pick it up," said Balsom.

Students will begin picking up their backpacks starting Aug. 26, so time is running out to get the backpacks ready, she said.

"It could be a real push on for next weekend," she said. "We'll be busy next weekend."

