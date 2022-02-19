Survivors, bodies of crew from Spanish fishing vessel sinking arrive in St. John's on 2nd ship

The Playa Menduina Dos arrives in St. John's harbour Saturday. The vessel is carrying the bodies of seven crew members who died when a Spanish fishing vessel sank off the coast of Newfoundland. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A ship carrying three survivors and the bodies of seven crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank off the coast of Newfoundland arrived in St. John's on Saturday.

The Playa Menduina Dos sailed into St. John's harbour Saturday morning, where the bodies of the deceased were loaded off the vessel by crane and into awaiting hearses. Canadian customs officers were seen boarding the ship.

Early Tuesday morning, the Villa de Pitanxo fishing vessel sank in heavy seas off the coast of Newfoundland. Among the surviving crew members are the ship's 53-year-old skipper and his 42-year-old nephew, according to Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia.

The three survivors were found on a life raft in the water. The bodies of nine crew members were found after the ship sank.

Of the 24 crew members, 12 were still missing when the search was called off Thursday.

Stephen Waller, the acting regional supervisor of maritime search and rescue with JRCC Halifax, said the search on Tuesday was hampered by harsh weather and high waves.

Hearses leave St. John's harbour Saturday carrying the bodies of crew members who died when the Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Waller said the surviving crew members had hypothermia, but did not require medical attention.

Another vessel, the Maersk Nexus, arrived on Friday in St. John's carrying two deceased crew members.

The cause of Tuesday's accident has not been determined. The RCMP have said the investigation is outside its jurisdiction.

Customs officers were among those seen disembarking the Playa Menduina Dos Saturday in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has told CBC News that Spain is responsible for the tragedy's investigation.

Of the 24 crew, 16 were from Spain, five from Peru, and three from Ghana.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador