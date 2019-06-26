Injured teen in 'great spirits' after air rescue in Spaniard's Bay

A 13-year-old boy injured his leg at a popular swimming hole in the Spaniard's Bay area on Tuesday, prompting a helicopter rescue.

Firefighter Gary Gosse said the volunteer department got a call from the ambulance service around 6:30 p.m. about an injured boy at a spot known locally as the Gorge.

Crews made their way to the scene off Route 70, through a wooded area, up a river to where the boy and his friends were waiting.

"He was in great spirits, the biggest problem was he couldn't put any pressure down on his feet," said Gosse, who added the dozen or so teens knew exactly what to do.

"The kids were very calm and cool in the sense of when we got there," he said.

One of the boy's friends outfitted a tourniquet for the boy's injured leg, Gosse said, while waiting for rescue crews to arrive.

Gosse said the area is a popular spot for teens to visit in the summer

"Anybody who's from the area knows the Gorge is a beautiful place. It's a swimming hole a lot of teenagers go to and frequent growing up — I myself was one of them — and the area itself is beautiful," Gosse said.

"But it's a very rocky terrain, a mountain. The farther you go back … it's all rough and cliff and it's a very rugged area."

Gosse said the fire department and the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue teams made their way about 300 metres through the wooded area, up the hill to the swimming hole.

That trek would be impossible with a boy on a stretcher, Gosse said, so they called in a Cormorant helicopter to do an airlift.

"Climbing down, it's a hike, and that's one thing, but it's not a hike putting somebody in a cage and getting them down safely," Gosse told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"There's no path — the path is the river. Kids who go there, it's pretty adventurous, so coming out of it on a board, on a stretcher, is another thing."

Gosse said although the site is popular, people who venture out there need to be prepared.

"Beautiful, in one sense, but in another, very dangerous, if anything like this were to happen," he said.

