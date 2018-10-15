Baccalieu Trail SPCA breaks ground in Spaniard's Bay

Volunteers with the Baccalieu Trail SPCA broke ground on a new shelter in Spaniard's Bay Sunday.

For seven years, the group has been raising money to build a shelter, which will serve 40 communities between Whitbourne and Grates Cove.

"The outpouring of support is amazing," said Bob Collins, who sits on the group's board of directors. "It's really fulfilling."

Feral cats, like these from a feral colony in Ming's Bight, can often be adopted if they have space to become tame and develop trust. (Facebook)

Right now there is no animal shelter in the area, which means there aren't many options to safely surrender animals. There's a small vet clinic that will take in cats and dogs, but it has a limited capacity.

SPCA volunteers recruit foster homes for animals, but they run into a common problem.

"The problem we run in with fosters is that, once they take an animal and foster it, a lot of them fall in love with it and then it's impossible for them to foster after that."

Feral cats

Building a shelter will not only help surrendered and abused pets, but also feral cats, Collins said.

"A semi-feral cat, we can calm them down and give them a quiet environment to get used to people and develop a trust," he said.

There's no where to do that now, and that means cats who might be relatively healthy, or have treatable diseases, are sometimes euthanized.

"That's one of the biggest things we fight against," Collins said. He's hopeful the shelter's opening will solve that problem.

"It's going to be a phenomenal difference."

Fundraising frenzy

Collins said the SPCA has organized several fundraisers over the years, including lotteries, auctions and sponsored walks. They also run a thrift store in Bay Roberts, which is a major source of income.

With room for cats, dogs, quarantines and the general public, the board estimates the shelter will cost about $500,000.

Board members for a new Spaniard's Bay animal shelter are seen with supporters at the shelter groundbreaking. (Provided by Lynnette Collins)

The group has broken down construction into several phases and will continue to fundraise throughout.

Collins said the community has been very supportive.

"They've been helpful with our fundraising throughout the area to get us where we are. It's been fantastic."

The plan is to open by late 2019.

