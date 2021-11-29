Skip to Main Content
Drone footage captures highway damage, repairs in southwestern N.L.

5 hours ago
2:00
Check out this drone video of damage to the Trans-Canada Highway, and the ongoing work to restore road links to Port aux Basques. 2:00

Construction crews are out trying to repair major storm damage to the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Newfoundland.

An unprecedented storm washed out the highway in four places last week. 

In this drone video from Sunday afternoon, you get a bird's-eye view of the damage, and how repair efforts are going. 

