Drone footage captures highway damage, repairs in southwestern N.L.
Check out this aerial view of the Trans-Canada Highway damage, and the ongoing work to restore road links to Port aux Basques.
Construction crews are out trying to repair major storm damage to the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Newfoundland.
An unprecedented storm washed out the highway in four places last week.
In this drone video from Sunday afternoon, you get a bird's-eye view of the damage, and how repair efforts are going.