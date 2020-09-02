Gun pulled after traffic dispute in Southlands, police say

Police are searching for a middle-aged man who allegedly pulled out a gun after a traffic dispute in the Southlands area of St. John's at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident began around the Southlands community centre, where police say he was involved in an altercation. Police say the suspect left the scene in a black Toyota Camry but returned in a new red pickup truck.

That's when he's alleged to have pointed a gun at someone.

He's believed to have left the scene a second time and headed toward Cheeseman Drive.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released a three-second video showing part of an altercation between two men. The person they are looking for is the man in the black shorts and grey or navy blue T-shirt.

He's described as white, with a medium build and about six feet tall. Police say the man is possibly in his 40s, with balding grey hair and stubble on his face.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any security or dashcam video they may have from around the time of the incident.

