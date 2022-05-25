78-year-old Mobile man dies in Southern Shore Highway crash

A 78-year-old man from Mobile died in a crash on the Southern Shore Highway near Middle Pond in St. John's, around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers who responded to the crash scene said two vehicles — one travelling north and one travelling south — had collided with each other.

The man — who was driving the northbound vehicle — died at the scene. A 75-year-old woman who was a passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the Health Sciences Centre.

A man driving the southbound vehicle was also taken to the hospital in St. John's with what police said were minor injuries.

The crash also damaged a third vehicle, which had been travelling north.

The RNC said they're investigating the crash.

