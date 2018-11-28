Southern Labrador getting cell service with $1M investment

Residents of southern Labrador will soon be able to answer the question, "Can you hear me now?"

The provincial government announced plans for LTE broadband wireless technology for six communities, which will bring cell service to places were it is shoddy or non-existent.

The towns included in the announcement are Red Bay, Mary's Harbour, St. Lewis, Port Hope Simpson, Charlottetown and Cartwright. The total cost is just north of $1 million.

Bell Aliant is pitching in the largest chunk, with a $587,000 contribution.

"Today's announcement is another in a series of significant investments by Bell in telecommunications infrastructure in Labrador over the past several years," said Bell vice-chairman Glen LeBlanc in a news release on Wednesday.

The south coast of Labrador will be getting cell service, with an LTE network being established in six communities from Red Bay to Cartwright. (Google Maps)

The provincial government is chipping in $256,000, while the rest is being covered by Nunacor Development Corporation and the NunatuKavut Community Council.

It's not clear when the work will begin.

"We are proud that this partnership will allow our communities to keep pace with changing technology while remaining connected to the rest of the province and Canada," said Todd Russell, president of the NCC in the same news release.

Bell's involvement comes from a request for proposals by the provincial government last April.

In January, the telecom giant also committed $1.7-million to enhancing high-speed internet in southern Labrador as part of a federal initiative to boost speeds in underserved areas of the country.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador