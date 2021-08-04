24-year-old woman dead after car carrying 5 hits moose near South Brook
Police say passenger died at crash site, driver injured
A 24-year-old woman is dead and another person is in hospital after a small car carring five people hit a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway near South Brook, east of Springdale, early Friday morning.
In a news release, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Springdale said they were called to the crash around 1:00 a.m. NT and found the vehicle over a steep embankment.
Police say the vehicle lost control after it hit the moose and ended up over the embankment.
They said the victim, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Police said the driver has life-threatening injures, and was taken to the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, almost an hour away in Grand Falls-Windsor.
Police say passengers in the back of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The moose died on impact.
Police say a collision analyst is investigating and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also involved.
