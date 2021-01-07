Woman dead after single-vehicle rollover near South Brook

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Route 380, near South Brook, on Wednesday morning, while a male passenger remains in hospital with injuries, according to a media release from the RCMP.

Police say they were called just after 10 a.m. to the scene where an SUV had rolled over a number of times, coming to a rest on its roof after going over a large embankment.

Officers found the woman outside the vehicle with serious injuries. Police said the male passenger left the scene on foot, after trying to help the woman.

She was taken to a health centre in Springdale, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A police dog unit was later called in to help find the man, and tracked him to a wooded area about two kilometres from the crash.

He was injured and in need of urgent medical attention, and was taken to hospital.

The man, who was in breach of court conditions, remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two weren't wearing seatbelts during the crash, RCMP said, and the investigation is ongoing.

