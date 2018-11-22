Cooking, compassion and a hot pot of soup offer life lessons to these students

The excited chatter of a few dozen junior high students mixes with the sounds of chopping, stirring, frying and boiling. It looks like a really fun home economics class — but school is done for the day at Brother Rice Junior High, and most students have gone home.

For the kids in Soup Club, though, the best part of the school day is just heating up.

"We just get together here every Thursday to cook food for people who are less than fortunate." said Rita Umoh, a Grade 9 student.

The food that Soup Club prepares is served for free at the Street Reach soup kitchen, Thursday nights at Gower Street United Church. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

On this particular afternoon, the Soup Club is making shepherd's pie. The students do all the cooking themselves, and everyone has a job. While Umoh stirs a pan of carrots and onions, Palmer Baillie dices a pile of cremini mushrooms.

"It's teaching me how to cook, how to be safe." said Baillie. "Before I wasn't that interested in it, but now it's made me really consider this as what I want to do for my life."

Along with helping their community, the students at Soup Club learn kitchen skills, like how to safely chop vegetables. (Zach Goudie, CBC)

The Soup Club meets every Thursday after school. Sponsorships, fundraising and donations pay for the groceries. But the students aren't cooking a feast for themselves. The meals are served at the Street Reach soup kitchen, just hours after the students finish making them.

"The good feeling of knowing that people who might not have had food for a long time will finally have a full belly, it just warms my heart." said Baillie.

The joy of cooking

The Soup Club was started in February 2018 by a small group of junior high students who had the idea of simply making a pot of soup for a local soup kitchen.

"So we started with soup, and now we've expanded from approximately eight students to 40," said Lillian Shepherd, one of three teachers who help with the program.

"And instead of making just soup, we provide the patrons of Street Reach with a hot meal and a dessert, every week."

Recipe for Soup Club shepherd's pie: saute peas, carrots, onions, along with ground beef and mix. Spread mashed potatoes over top. Bake in oven and serve with love. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

In addition to helping the community, the students are learning their way around a kitchen and discovering the joy of cooking.

"I think a lot of it is being able to cook in a group of people and learning to work under a time constraint, instead of just doing it leisurely." said Umoh. "It's a really helpful skill to learn, in case you decide to do it for a career or a job one day."

"It's also just life a skill to have, so you can cook for yourself." added Lindsay Holly-Bourque, a Grade 7 student. "You don't have to go to all those fast food restaurants."

Grade 7 student Calum Penny mashing potatoes for shepherd's pie. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

These students are also growing up at a time when working in a kitchen is cool. Top chefs are now global celebrities, sharing the spotlight with music and movie stars.

"If you basically go on TV or on Netflix, there are just a whack tonne of cooking shows." says Winter Blades, a Grade 8 student. "Also, healthy eating and all that stuff is definitely big now. So cooking is definitely bigger than it was."

From Soup Club to the soup kitchen

As soon as the shepherd's pies are prepped, the trays are wrapped with tin foil, and wheeled through the halls of Brother Rice down to the parking lot, where the Street Reach crew are waiting. From there, it's a short drive down to Gower Street United Church, where the Street Reach soup kitchen will serve the meal hot from the oven.

"What they're providing us is something that our budget would never be able to provide for a hundred people." said Ashley MacDonald, Street Reach outreach coordinator. "We were doing soup and sandwiches for years, based on that. And now, we're providing things like shepherd's pies, stir frys, lasagna, all kinds of hearty, filling meals."

Ashley MacDonald is the Street Reach outreach coordinator. She says their soup kitchen could never afford the hearty, hot meals they get from the Soup Club. (Zach Goudie, CBC)

MacDonald says the people who get to enjoy those meals know where they came from.

"We tell them every week. They're like, who cooked it today, and we're like, Brother Rice Junior High!" she said. "They're actually overwhelmed. Every week it's, oh my God, this is so good! Can I bring some home? Can I have seconds?"

The kitchen may run out of shepherd's pie, but there will be another hot meal next week, and the week after that.

But the food is just part of what's cooking at Soup Club.

"We are providing our students, through this excellent opportunity, to become those people who grow up and become giving members of our society." said Lillian Shepherd.

"And when you look around at those students and what they're doing, you can't help but feel a smile in your heart and in your mind. It is just awesome."

