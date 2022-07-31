Person dead after crash on TCH near Soldiers Pond
One person is dead after a crash on the Trans Canada Highway near Soldiers Pond on Saturday afternoon.
One person is dead after a crash on the Trans Canada Highway near Soldiers Pond, just west of St. John's, on Saturday afternoon.
The RCMP confirmed to CBC News on Sunday morning that a person had died in the crash.
Police issued a release shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday warning drivers to slow down near the crash scene on the highway west of Soldiers Pond. Emergency crews were working to remove a vehicle from the median at the time.
The RCMP said more information will be released Monday.