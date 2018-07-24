Solar panels, batteries stolen from remote Bell Aliant sites

Police are looking for the public's help locating solar panels and batteries stolen from three Bell Aliant sites in Labrador.

The equipment was reported stolen on June 29, and would have been taken some time between June 11 and 29.

The RCMP said the solar panels and batteries were taken from remote sites at Rapids, West Gull and Metchin.

The equipment is no longer operational, but police said the materials could be hazardous if not handled or disposed of properly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

