Bright orb in the sky above St. John's has mysterious ring around it

This year we've seen a sugar maple moon, a super wolf blood moon — even a rare super worm moon, which apparently is a thing.

Now we've got a solar halo.

I know we don’t see it very often, but what’s with the circle around the sun? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/a_brauweiler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a_brauweiler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://t.co/9w65amQMtP">pic.twitter.com/9w65amQMtP</a> —@Fred_Hutton

If the sun is visible where you are on Friday, you might notice a strange ring around it.

The ring is called a 22-degree halo, because its radius is about 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.

The rings are caused by light refraction or splitting through very thin upper level or cirrus clouds made of ice crystals, and can be seen as an indication of coming precipitation.

Weather folklore says a ring around the moon means rain is coming soon, and that does sometimes play out because cirrus clouds do come a day or so ahead of some low-pressure systems, which can bring precipitation, according to Texas A&M.

Also present here in Mexico at the lunch hour <a href="https://t.co/od6y53qHVv">pic.twitter.com/od6y53qHVv</a> —@ChrisDawe110

Potential rain sounds like a regular weather day in Newfoundland and Labrador, you might think — but apparently we're not the only ones seeing a halo right now.

But if all that science hasn't convinced you, one man on Twitter had another possible explanation for the weather phenomenon.

For the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raptors</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/5P0SZHTmXB">pic.twitter.com/5P0SZHTmXB</a> —@DaveMurYYC

