Country's top court won't hear convicted rapist's appeal of his dangerous offender status

The Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday it will not allow convicted rapist Sofyan Boalag to appeal his sentence and dangerous offender status.

In September 2016, Boalag was convicted in St. John's on charges that included three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of robbery, and resisting arrest.

During his trial, three females, two women and a child, testified Boalag raped them in separate incidents in 2012, often threatening to kill them if they retaliated.

Boalag was designated a dangerous offender in November 2017. The designation carries an indefinite prison sentence until the Parole Board of Canada decides he can be released.

In his appeal to the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal, Boalag's lawyer argued against both the dangerous offender designation and the indefinite sentence in his appeal, saying the judge in his previous trial erred in her assessment of the danger he poses to the public.

Boalag also argued evidence considered in the case wasn't relevant to the decision made by the trial judge.

In October 2020, the Court of Appeal Newfoundland and Labrador rejected his appeal.

At the time, Justice Gale Welsh said she believes Boalag was rightfully designated as a dangerous offender in 2017.

"I am satisfied that applying the correct standard leads to the same conclusion, and that no substantial wrong or miscarriage of justice resulted," she wrote in the decision.

"Further, there is no basis on which to conclude that the trial judge erred in imposing an indeterminate sentence."

As is common practice in such cases, the Supreme Court of Canada did not comment Thursday on its decision to dismiss the appeal.

An Algerian national, Boalag will be deported if he is ever released from prison.