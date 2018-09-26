7 N.L. players headed to world softball championship with Canadian team

Seven players and two coaches from Newfoundland and Labrador have been named to the Canadian senior men's softball squad.

The national team will participate in next year's world men's fast pitch softball championship in the Czech Republic in June 2019.

"As a coaching staff, we feel that with our pitching, hitting, defence and depth, we have a team that will not only contend for a medal but put Canada back on top in 2019," John Stuart, the team's head coach, said in a statement.

The selected players from the province on Canada's 17-man roster are:

Ryan Boland of St. John's

Shane Boland of St. John's

Sean Cleary of Harbour Main

Brad Ezekiel of Harbour Main

Kyle Ezekiel of Holyrood

Jason Hill of St. John's

Steve Mullaley of Freshwater

Two of the three coaches for the squad are also Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, John Hill of St. John's and Les Howey of Conception Bay.

All of the team members except Kyle Ezekiel, who played with Canada in the 2019 Pan American Games qualifying tournament in September, were on the previous national team for the tournament.

Canada won a bronze medal at the previous men's fast pitch softball worlds, held in Whitehorse in 2017.

