St. John's edges closer to normalcy as state of emergency continues into 6th day

St. John's and surrounding communities are entering day six of the state of emergency caused by last Friday's blizzard, with some routine patterns emerging as the city continues to ease restrictions.

Early Wednesday, St. John's International Airport opened for the first time since a record-smashing blizzard brought daily life in eastern Newfoundland to a standstill with hurricane-force winds that kept equipment off roads and highways during critical hours of the storm.

"We're getting there," St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said Wednesday, as crews directed their efforts toward feeder streets. Main thoroughfares are now open, Breen said.

Taxis are also back on the road Wednesday, and most medical clinics have been given the go-ahead to open.

As well, supermarkets — the site of frantic shopping Tuesday, as thousands of consumers poured through their doors to buy milk, bread and other items for the first time since last week — will be allowed to open again for an eight-hour period. Exemptions to the state of emergency order, which came into effect Jan. 17, have also been made for pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.

Schools, though, remain closed for the week, and many streets remain so choked with snow that they cannot accommodate Metrobus vehicles. Breen said Metrobus managers are working on "a plan of when we can get the streets to a point where we can get them back."

Breen urged caution for residents who are anxious to get back to normal.

"I think it's manageable there now, but we do want people — if they don't have to go out, [unless] it's something essential they have to do in those places — that they stay off the roads," he said.

Government offices remain closed, and the state of emergency means that businesses cannot legally open.

Nearby Mount Pearl, however, is open for business, but recreational facilities remain closed. Nonetheless, Mayor Dave Aker is asking people to stay home unless necessary.

"Be patient. Only go out if you have to," Aker said, describing how the city is struggling to move snow out of the way and now has to remove it with dump trucks.

"It's becoming extremely difficult now to pile snow," he said.

Heating oil deliveries, doctors back in action

Family doctor and specialist clinics can open today in St. John's to lessen the pressure on emergency rooms, but Eastern Health says it's still offering only emergency services at its hospitals.

Meanwhile, if you're expecting a package in the mail, don't hold your breath. Canada Post says it's holding off on deliveries until the state of emergency is lifted, and afterward people can expect "significant delivery delays" as the agency plays catch up.

Heating oil deliveries, however, resume Wednesday. Chris Forward of Harvey's Home Heating says although the company had oil in stock, it and the city both agreed streets were too narrow until Wednesday to drive on.

"These are big trucks. They're loaded with 11,000 to 18,000 litres of diesel fuel," Forward said.

The City of St. John's is still requesting people stay off the streets as much as possible to facilitate snow removal.

Mayor Danny Breen says the nearly week-long state of emergency order means both businesses and the municipal budget will take a hit, calling the loss of income "significant."

