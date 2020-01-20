If it got broken in the blizzard, you might be eligible for disaster relief

Homeowners, businesses and municipalities that sustained damage during the Jan. 17 blizzard can now appeal to the province for help recovering the costs of rebuilding.

The compensation will pay for any damages not normally covered under an insurance plan, says Derrick Bragg, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment.

"This will be for anything that you could not purchase insurance for," he said, including storm surges, flooding and blizzards.

The department is anticipating "lots of applications," he said.

Communities across eastern Newfoundland were hit with winds up to 160 km/h during a major storm earlier this month, with some areas accumulating over 60 centimetres of snow.

Areas close to shore were also walloped by storm surges. The yacht club in Conception Bay South and a home in Elliston that burned down because fire crews were unable to reach it were among the most notable casualties, as was a home in the Battery neighbourhood of St. John's that fell victim to an avalanche.

At the height of Friday’s blizzard, an avalanche forced several feet of snow inside this couple’s St. John’s home. 1:52

"There's no guarantee everybody's going to get some money who had to shovel snow," Bragg warned. "But people that were really affected by this should see something."

Claims can be made on the department's website. From there, Bragg said, each application will be reviewed by various departments for finalization.

Reviews will consider whether the damage could be covered under a private insurance policy, such as shingles blowing off a roof, Bragg said. He added anyone applying should reach out to their insurance providers first.

Those without insurance are not eligible for compensation for damage insurance would normally cover. "This is not a catch-all for people who didn't have insurance," he said. "This is for abnormal events."

The provincial government will cover all costs up to $1.6 million. At that point, the federal government step in to help, Bragg said.

Extra costs to municipalities, such as damage to waterfront area, are also eligible. Terry French, mayor of Conception Bay South, told CBC News last week he guessed the damage to the town was in the tens of millions. Bonavista also weathered a battering, with much of its shoreline completely washed away.

Bragg said applicants will have three months to submit a claim. It'll take even longer to receive compensation, he said.

"There's going to be a whole lot of criteria, so it's going to take a while to weed through it."

