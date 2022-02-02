Will a St. John's lucky charm help Canada clinch a long-awaited World Cup championship spot?

Canada is dominating World Cup soccer right now, and Faron Penney of St. John's hopes his recent donation has something to do with it.

The last time Canada's men's team qualified for the championships was in 1985 — at a game played in Newfoundland and Labrador's largest city.

Penney managed to nab a game ball after it was kicked over the stands. He kept it until late last year when the team started making another run for a championship spot.

He donated the ball to Canada Soccer, hoping it would bring good luck to the team and end up in the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

Get the whole story in the video above and find out what the team sent Penney as a thank-you.

