Sheshatshiu youth march for sober elections

Youth in Sheshatshiu led a march Wednesday, calling for the end to election campaigning with alcohol, drugs and money.

The young people led a group of about 80 from the Sheshatshiu Youth Centre to the band council office in the central Labrador Innu community.

Band council elections will be held next month.

"A lot of the leaders in the past that got in through alcohol or bribery, that sent a really negative message to the youth and I think it's time to make things right, to do things in the right way," said Benjamin Penashue, who organized the Sober Youth Walk.

During past elections, the effects of such practices were clear by the number of intoxicated people in the community, and the fights and injuries that would result, he said.

"Now we're trying our best to make a change for the better."

'My kids are the reason why I'm here'

Youth worker Louisa Pone used to take advantage of the availability of free alcohol during election campaigns.

"I went from house to house and had my drink," said Pone, who added that things in the town were chaotic during those times.

Now seven years sober and working with young children affected by addictions in their own families, she supports the walk.

"I'm really proud of the people that's standing up against alcohol and drugs in town."

Dry campaigning sends an important message to local youth like these who led the walk, said Sheshatshiu Chief Eugene Hart. (Bailey White/CBC)

Nathan Penashue's children are among those who have been affected by a parent's substance abuse.

He once lost custody of his children because of his alcohol abuse, the 27-year-old said, but is now sober and has them back in his care. It's a daily struggle, one he says is made more difficult when alcohol is widely available in Sheshatshiu.

He brought his children to the Sober Youth Walk to show them their community's strength.

"My kids are the reason why I'm here, and my kids are really helpful to me. They make me want to fight more each day."

Changing campaign tactics

Chief Eugene Hart says he supported the Sober Youth Walk when it was organized around the Innu elections last year, and continues to support it today.

"The young people that we see here around us, they're our future leaders," Hart said at the walk. "You want to be a role model."

Youth led a walk of about 80 people from the Sheshatshiu Youth Centre to the Band Council Office on Wednesday. (Bailey White/CBC)

One local official admitted she has not always lived up to that role.

Yvette Michel, who is on the Innu Nation's board of directors, said she grew up seeing people use alcohol to campaign and believed that was the way to do it herself.

If you want to lead your people you don't hurt them. - Yvette Michel

"But now I know that it was wrong," said Michel, who said she was attending the walk to support a dry campaign and make up for her past actions.

Going forward she wants to be a role model to children like those leading the walk, and for future elections in Sheshatshiu.

"If you want to lead your people you don't hurt them. And I know that I have hurt them, and I apologize."

With files from Bailey White