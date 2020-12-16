Western Newfoundland storm stretches into 2nd day, to the delight of some

The winter storm that arrived Tuesday on the west coast of Newfoundland has stuck around, causing school cancellations and travel disruptions for a second straight day on Wednesday.

Weather warnings — either for storm conditions, wind, or snow — remained in place for almost all of the island's coastline, as well as much of Labrador's coast throughout the day.

The winter storm warnings from Corner Brook through to Hawkes Bay predicted five to 10 centimetres of blowing snow will fall before Wednesday is through, with up to 20 centimetres over higher terrain, in addition to what accumulated the day before — by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Deer Lake Airport had received 20 centimetres so far, according to Environment Canada.

Those conditions prompted a wave of schools in western Newfoundland to delay their openings or cancel classes for the day altogether for the second straight day. Government offices in Corner Brook and Stephenville also closed for the morning, and Canada Post pulled its delivery workers from the Corner Brook area.

Snowplows were active on western Newfoundland highways, with drifting snow and fair visibility reported throughout the day.

Speaking of active, Lauren Harris and Jessica Turner were among the many people out shovelling.

Both are university students at Memorial University's Grenfell campus and hail from Ontario. This is their first year living off campus.

Snow clearing was the big activity in Corner Brook on Wednesday, as up to another 20 centimetres could accumulate on top of Tuesday's snowfall. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"She's the scooper and I'm the digger, I dig it all out and she scoops it and throws it over there," Harris told CBC's Here & Now.

"And then switch so no one breaks their backs," said Turner.

They are both fans of the snow and were hoping for a white Christmas.

I love it. I can't wait to go snowshoeing," said Harris.

Welcome back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PasadenaNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PasadenaNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowmeansslow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowmeansslow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ilovewinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ilovewinter</a> <a href="https://t.co/YdbtQ7caS9">pic.twitter.com/YdbtQ7caS9</a> —@Hal_Cormier 11 year old Cade drops his GT snow racer and picks up the shovel on his snow day in Corner Brook. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnfldmorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnfldmorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/eA7tIGbkZd">pic.twitter.com/eA7tIGbkZd</a> —@colleencbc This i why we have sea walls...🌬❄🤞 <a href="https://t.co/UIOS9vHUzU">pic.twitter.com/UIOS9vHUzU</a> —@LeeTremblett

'It's a bit of a challenge'

The City of Corner Brook just leased two more snowplows, and now has 10 loaders.

That's a good thing, said Don Burden, public works director.

"We are used to this in January and February, but to get this in December for our first event, it's a bit of a challenge, for sure," he said.

Don Burden, the City of Corner Brook's director of public works, says it's usually January or February before the first big winter weather event of the season. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Winter storm warnings are also sticking around Wednesday for the Hopedale area, which can expect up to another 35 centimetres of snow throughout the day, while other areas of Labrador's coast are under snowfall warnings for the same amounts.

Snow isn't a factor elsewhere on the island, but strong winds prompted a wind warning, with westerly gusts between 90 and 100 km/h battering the coast from the Connaigre Peninsula, the Avalon Peninsula and along the northeast coastline.

Wind gusts overnight Tuesday reached 120 km/h in Port aux Basques, 119 km/h in Bonavista, and 115 km/h at the St. John's airport, according to Environment Canada.

A storm surge hit Portugal Cove on Wednesday, with high winds combining with high water levels to affect coastal areas on Newfoundland's eastern coast. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

Some parts of St. John's lost power early Wednesday due to severe weather conditions, as well as customers in Twillingate and Fogo and Change Islands.

The storm system also caused travel delays, with Marine Atlantic crossings cancelled for the second straight day, as well as the ferry for the Strait of Belle Isle remaining in port on Wednesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador