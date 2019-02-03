Lure of the Newfoundland wild: Snowshoers from France tackle the Gaff Topsails

If you're a snowmobiler or backcountry skier, you might think you know what Newfoundland's interior is like in the dead of winter.

But two men from France are among a select group who know it well, after crossing the Gaff Topsails on snowshoes in January.

Rémi Cayot and Maxime Berthou Quéau are now nearly finished their cross-island trek, along with their dog Mata.

"We heard about the Canadian winter, so we're well equipped," said Cayot, who is from Normandy. "With good equipment, there is never bad weather."

On a cross-island trek in January in Newfoundland, Cayot and Berthou Quéau have encountered most unfavourable conditions. (Bearded Travelers/Facebook)

Taking on the Great Trail

The two men call themselves the Bearded Travelers, and they've been relaying details of their journey through blog and Facebook posts.

Their hike across Canada — which started in St. John's on Dec. 15 — came about after Cayot and Berthou Quéau saw a video about the Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, a system of trails and roadways stretching across the country.

A tent provided little protection from the cold for the Bearded Travelers, but they say warm sleeping bags kept them comfortable. (Submitted by Nelson Anthony)

The idea of walking the Great Trail captured their imagination, and soon they were planning every detail of their journey.

To prepare for winter in Newfoundland, they spent time training in the mountains of France, where they hiked, camped, and practised carrying their heavy gear.

No gaffe on the Gaff

The men didn't make the mistake of coming unprepared.

They are self-sufficient, with backpacks weighted down with about 25 kilograms each of equipment for their journey — tent, sleeping bags, food, and plenty of warm clothing.

But that's not to say they've turned down help when it's been offered.

Cayot and Berthou Quéau say finding shelter in a cabin was a big help to them on their journey across the Gaff Topsails. (Submitted by Nelson Anthony)

Nelson Anthony of Millertown Junction met up with the two men just before their trek across the Gaff Topsails, an area of central Newfoundland known for its barren, rocky landscape and, in winter, for its snowdrifts.

He went ahead of the hikers on snowmobile and lit a fire at a local cabin so it would be warm when the two men arrived.

Anthony says he likely helped make their journey a little easier, and was glad to do it, knowing how unforgiving conditions on the Gaff Topsails can be.

Back when the island still had a railway, trains across the province could be stuck in the area for days.

Nelson Anthony helped the Bearded Travelers find a cabin for shelter on their journey. He took this photo to show conditions on the Gaff Topsails as he was leaving the snowshoers behind at a cabin. (Submitted by Nelson Anthony)

The French hikers did not get stuck on the Gaff Topsails, but Berthou Quéau said the area presented quite a challenge, with its high winds and lack of shelter from trees.

"It was the hardest part for us," he told CBC's Newfoundland Morning.

Berthou Quéau, who is from Brittany, said there were times all they could see was their feet on the trail, and nothing else around them, because of heavy snowdrifts.

Favourite memories

The men both say that, in spite of the biting winds, cold temperatures, and snow, they've enjoyed the scenery.

"Newfoundland is beautiful, even in winter. Maybe more in summer, but even in winter," said Cayot.

The two snowshoers from France had good company on their travels, with their dog, Mata, along for the journey. (Submitted by Nelson Anthony)

The snowshoers have also enjoyed meeting new people, and say everyone they met was kind to them and eager to help however they could.

"Newfies are really friendly people," said Berthou Quéau.

