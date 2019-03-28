Snowmobilers airlifted after crashing into snow crater
4 members in large group of snowmobilers fell 20-30 feet into the pit
Four riders in a group of 18 snowmobilers went over the edge of a snow crater near Hawke's Bay, on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, and crashed down about 20 or 30 feet (6 to 9 metres) on Wednesday.
All four needed to be airlifted to hospital to check for injuries, says Edmund Gould, who went to the scene to help.
The conditions were clear and sunny, but the group was unable to see the pit in those conditions, Gould said.
Gould is with the local search and rescue, but went out as a private citizen to help.
The four who fell had to be airlifted out by two helicopters, Gould said, while the remaining 14 snowmobilers were led out on their machines.
Gould said since he knows the area well, he led the rest of the snowmobilers to safety.
One person seemed confused, and Gould said he suspected they perhaps had a head injury.
The hole is now marked off with sticks and ribbon, Gould said, to make sure other snowmobilers can spot it.
With files from Cherie Wheeler
