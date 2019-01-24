Snowmobile driver, 10, and 3 other children injured in crash with SUV
All 4 children taken to clinic with non-life-threatening injuries; investigation ongoing
Four children travelling alone on a snowmobile were injured in a crash, and the RCMP are investigating.
Police were called to a motor-vehicle collision in Natuashish on Wednesday around 9 p.m., after a snowmobile and SUV collided.
When officers arrived, they found the snowmobile had been driven by a 10-year-old child.
There were three other children riding on that snowmobile.
All four children were taken to the Natuashish Medical Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries, but one of the children was later transported to hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
In a media release, RCMP reminded the public that the Motorized Snow Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicles Act states that a person 13 or younger is not allowed to drive a snowmobile.
It also states no one is allowed to permit a child under 13 to drive a motorized snow vehicle, unless accompanied by another person who is 19 or older.
RCMP also noted the law states no one other than the driver can ride on a snowmobile, unless it is specifically designed by the manufacturer to carry more than one person.
Police are also reminding snowmobilers to always wear helmets.
Their investigation of the crash continues.