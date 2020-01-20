Man dead after snowmobile collides with truck on Flower's Cove highway

An 83-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a truck while trying to cross the highway in Flower's Cove, on the Northern Peninsula, Sunday afternoon.

Port Saunders RCMP say officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving the snowmobile and truck at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the snowmobile was trying to cross Route 430 when it hit the pickup truck.

An ambulance was taking the 83-year-old man operating the snowmobile for emergency medical attention, but he died shortly after the crash.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing.

