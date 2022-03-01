Woman dies stranded in northern Labrador wilderness

A 25-year-old woman died while stranded in the remote wilderness in northern Labrador earlier this week, say police.

According to the RCMP, the woman and three other people were travelling on two snowmobiles between Hopedale and Natuashish, when both machines ran out of fuel on Sunday night.

Two people left on foot, while a third person stayed with the woman on the ice overnight, about 11 kilometres outside Natuashish.

Police say that person walked to Natuashish the next morning to get help.

Chief John Nui told CBC News the woman was a mother of three children, ages eight, four and six months. Natuashish residents are rallying around the family, according to Nui.

"When we have these tragedies in our community," Nui said, "the support from the community … is overwhelming. People don't have time to do anything else. They just want to support the person who is suffering.

"This is what I have seen the past few hours."

According to Environment Canada, overnight temperatures in that area were close to –30 C.

Rescue crews, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, ground search and rescue teams from Hopedale, and local searchers from Natuashish, were tasked to find the woman.

The search teams found her body on the ice, where RCMP officers tried to revive her with CPR. The woman was unresponsive, police said, and was later pronounced dead at the Natuashish Health Centre.

The two people who had left on foot were found safe in a cabin near Natuashish.

