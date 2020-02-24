Snowmobilers are loving this Newfoundland winter

Riders from from far and wide gathered in Gander on Saturday for Snowfari, a snowmobiling event with music and food, organized by the town's hotels.

The week prior, many of the same people had travelled to Grand Falls-Windsor for the Mid-Winter Bivver event.

Next week, you'll find some in Baie Verte, at the organized Dorset Snowmobile Ride.

It's been a busy winter on the snowmobile circuit — that's what hundreds of centimetres of snow will get you.

"This year's been fantastic," said Debbie Peddle, a snowmobiler from Torbay. "It makes it worth having them. Other years you say, 'Ah, all that money, I'm not really getting to use it.'"

Snowmobiles are stopped outside of a warm-up shack near Mount Peyton in central Newfoundland. (Submitted by Joanne Hickman)

Peddle, with her custom wrapped sled, drove to central Newfoundland three weekends in a row — twice to Port Blandford, and once to Gander.

Snowfall totals since Dec.1 have topped 250 centimetres in St. John's, Gander and in Deer Lake, making a blanket of snow for trails across the province. Riders are taking advantage.

Debbie Peddle said it was last weekend was the third where she drove her own snowmobile. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"You only gotta drive a couple of minutes, out on Cochrane Pond Road, and drop off your machine, and you can go for days," said Jack Hickman, who drove from St. John's to Gander last weekend for the Snowfari event.

"A nice day like this, I'd say there's cars bumper to bumper parked out there today."

A boost for business

It's not only the riders that are loving this weather. Snowmobile dealers are finding that a boost in the forecast means a boost in sales, too.

"If we have a snowstorm, [it's] a half a day for some people to get dug out and cleaned up and then we'll usually see them coming," said Daniel Wood, the general manager of Adventure Sales and Service in Gander. "You know, looking for the snowblower or parts for their snowmobile or a new snowmobile, hopefully."

Wood said his shop has seen a 15 per cent increase in sales, which is welcome news.

"A small part of our business, but still good to see," he said. "The last couple of seasons have not been quite as good, so it's nice to have that once in a while."

Adventure Sales and Service has already moved through their season's worth of snowblowers, he said.

Daniel Wood is the general manager for Adventure Sales and Service, a Polaris-brand snowmobile dealership in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Wood said the increase in trail action is also good news for other businesses, like gas stations and grocery stores.

"I certainly believe there's an opportunity for more winter tourism than we've seen, and we've seen some growth on that on the west coast," he said.

Social pastime

On Saturday, Riders from Bonavista and a large contingent from Fortune got onto the snowmobile trails around central Newfoundland.

Glen Nolan traveled from Bonavista to Gander for the Snowfari event. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Beautiful, sunshine, not too cold. It's nice," remarked Glen Nolan.

Most of the dozens who attended the Snowfari event set their sights toward Mount Peyton near Grand Falls-Windsor — and made a stop along the way at the trail's warm-up shack, a small building tucked far away from any paved road.

Riders warm up in a warm-up shack run by the Gander Area Snowmobile Club. (Submitted by Joanne Hickman)

"Everyone's gathered around the woodstove and shooting the breeze and having a laugh," said Hickman.

That social aspect is what keeps some riders coming back.

"It's a get together for everybody, and boil ups," said Nolan. "[It's] nice."

