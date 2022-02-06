Skip to Main Content
Headed out on the snowmobile? Here's what you should make sure to pack

February is often prime snowmobiling weather in Newfoundland and Labrador, so the province's snowmobile federation wants to make sure you're prepared.
What to pack for your next snowmobile trip

2 days ago
Duration 1:00
Craig Borden of the Newfoundland and Labrador Snowmobile Federation says, beyond a shovel, there are many items snowmobilers should carry when venturing out on the trails, or in the backcountry. 1:00

Craig Borden says there are essentials that every rider should have before they head out, from shovels and toolkits to flashlights and battery chargers.

See Borden go through his toolkit in the video above.

With files from Troy Turner

