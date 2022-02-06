Headed out on the snowmobile? Here's what you should make sure to pack

What to pack for your next snowmobile trip Duration 1:00 Craig Borden of the Newfoundland and Labrador Snowmobile Federation says, beyond a shovel, there are many items snowmobilers should carry when venturing out on the trails, or in the backcountry. 1:00

February is often prime snowmobiling weather in Newfoundland and Labrador, so the province's snowmobile federation wants to make sure you're prepared.

Craig Borden says there are essentials that every rider should have before they head out, from shovels and toolkits to flashlights and battery chargers.

See Borden go through his toolkit in the video above.