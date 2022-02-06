Headed out on the snowmobile? Here's what you should make sure to pack
February is often prime snowmobiling weather in Newfoundland and Labrador, so the province's snowmobile federation wants to make sure you're prepared.
February is often prime snowmobiling weather in Newfoundland and Labrador, so the province's snowmobile federation wants to make sure you're prepared.
Craig Borden says there are essentials that every rider should have before they head out, from shovels and toolkits to flashlights and battery chargers.
See Borden go through his toolkit in the video above.
With files from Troy Turner
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?