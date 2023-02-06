Snowmobiler dies after going through ice near Perry's Cove

Harbour Grace RCMP received a report of an overdue snowmobiler on Sunday. His body was recovered later that evening. (CBC)

A man has died after his snowmobile went through the ice on a pond near Perry's Cove, say police.

According to statement released Monday afternoon, Harbour Grace RCMP received a report around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday of an overdue snowmobiler. A short time later, police received a report that someone possibly went through a hole in the ice in Middle Pond.

Firefighters from several communities, a cold water rescue team and the Avalon North Wolverines search and rescue team went to the scene, according the statement.

"A short time later, the man's body was recovered from the water," said the statement.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and the office of the chief medical examiner is involved.

