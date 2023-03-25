Snowmobiler dies after striking tree near Terra Nova

The RCMP says a man is dead after the snowmobile he was driving struck a tree near the town of Terra Nova early Saturday morning. (CBC )

A 21-year-old snowmobiler has died after hitting a tree in a wooded area near the community of Terra Nova early Saturday morning.

In an email to CBC News on Saturday afternoon, an RCMP spokesperson says police received a report at 1 a.m. that a man was injured and unconscious after striking a tree.

RCMP say the snowmobiler was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police and paramedics responded to the incident, the RCMP said, and the man died after being transported to a waiting ambulance.

The RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

