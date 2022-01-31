Man dies in snowmobile crash near Corner Brook, police investigating

A 43-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday near Corner Brook, according to the RCMP.

Police say it happened on a trail outside of Hughes Brook, about 15 kilometres northeast of the city, on Newfoundland's west coast.

Officers were called to Cloudy Pond Road at about 5:30 p.m., responding to a report of a crash.

They found the man unresponsive, underneath his damaged snowmobile, The RCMP say he was wearing a helmet.

Officers took him to paramedics who were waiting in Hughes Brook, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

