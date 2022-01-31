Man dies in snowmobile crash near Corner Brook, police investigating
RCMP say they found the man unresponsive, underneath his snowmobile.
RCMP say they found the man unresponsive, underneath his snowmobile
A 43-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday near Corner Brook, according to the RCMP.
Police say it happened on a trail outside of Hughes Brook, about 15 kilometres northeast of the city, on Newfoundland's west coast.
Officers were called to Cloudy Pond Road at about 5:30 p.m., responding to a report of a crash.
They found the man unresponsive, underneath his damaged snowmobile, The RCMP say he was wearing a helmet.
Officers took him to paramedics who were waiting in Hughes Brook, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.