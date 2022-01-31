Skip to Main Content
Man dies in snowmobile crash near Corner Brook, police investigating

RCMP say they found the man unresponsive, underneath his snowmobile.

RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal snowmobile crash Saturday, just outside Corner Brook. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 43-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday near Corner Brook, according to the RCMP. 

Police say it happened on a trail outside of Hughes Brook, about 15 kilometres northeast of the city, on Newfoundland's west coast.

Officers were called to Cloudy Pond Road at about 5:30 p.m., responding to a report of a crash.

They found the man unresponsive, underneath his damaged snowmobile, The RCMP say he was wearing a helmet.

Officers took him to paramedics who were waiting in Hughes Brook, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police are investigating. 

