It's just beginning to warm up, but snowmobile association already thinking about winter

Newfoundlanders have only recently begun to enjoy summer weather on the island, but the Bay St. George Snowmobile Association is already looking ahead to winter.

The group has kept itself busy during the hottest days of the admittedly short summer building ... a warm-up shelter.

"I guess it's better than the pouring rain like we had earlier. You can't really build a shelter in the pouring rain," Craig Mason, president of the Bay St. George Snowmobile Association, told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

The idea, Mason said, is to get a jump on the shelter before the snow hits the ground, leaving more time for sledding and an easier season to build in.

What's more, the new shelter is being built to replace the older one that was built roughly 30 years ago and is a little too small for the growing snowmobile community on the island. The group currently sits at roughly 1,000 members.

The Bay St. George Snowmobile Association is building a warm-up shelter to replace a smaller, aging shelter along popular riding trails. (Submitted)

"We had a charity poker run in there last winter ... it was a really cold, blowing, blistery day that we went in and we didn't have enough room to put everyone in the warm-up shelter," Mason said.

"We couldn't get the doors closed."

The old shelter will still be used by riders for its bathrooms.

Extreme heat

Building a shelter under the hot July sun has been tough, Mason said.

"When it's hot like that we've got lots of water in there, just taking our time and not pushing ourselves," he said.

"And the old shelter is still there that we can use to get in out of the sun if we need to."

Funding for the project came through the Job Creation Partnerships program, and even some of the help in building the shelter came from JCP staff.

In addition to the shelter, the group is adding $1,500 in signage to trails in the area to help newcomers find their way.

