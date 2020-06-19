He became a dad during Snowmageddon. Now, a new parent shares his first months of fatherhood

Kyle Snow is set to celebrate his first Father's Day with his five-month-old son Levi. (Submitted by Kyle Snow)

Five months after Kyle Snow became a father under extraordinary circumstances, the first-time dad says he's settling into the role, with all the wonder and joy it brings.

Levi Jacob Snow arrived on Jan. 17, as the record-setting blizzard now known as Snowmageddon reached its peak, its wind shaking the walls of his birthing room at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

Grappling with a colicky newborn during a state of emergency left Kyle and mom Shaundell Button "overwhelmed and scared," he said, but as the new family has gotten to know each other, fatherhood has become a special experience.

"At this point, I'm really, really starting to feel it. I know there was life before Levi, but I don't know a lot about it anymore," said Snow.

"He's just sort of captivated the both of us, and everything we do now is all oriented around him."

Watching Levi grow from newborn to an active, giggling infant has been fascinating. "He's a little human now," said Snow.

COVID-19 challenges

Colic was one of the few typical new dad experiences Snow has had, as the family enjoyed only a few short weeks between the snowstorm's aftermath and the pandemic's onset, which interrupted doctor appointments and cut off family visits.

"It really does put a lot of challenges in place for new parents and newborns," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show quietly from his home, as mom and baby slept upstairs.

It's certainly a transition, but one I'm happy to be in. - Kyle Snow

Levi's first encounter with another baby came just days ago, when friends brought their own baby by for a visit.

"He was crying and shying away and really didn't know how to handle it. Honestly, it broke our hearts, because that's something that has been neglected for him, was social interaction, with adults and with babies."

This is Levi Snow as a newborn. Since then, Kyle Snow says, he's become 'a little human now.' (Kyle Snow/Facebook)

Lessons big and small

Levi's parents have been making up for that as public health restrictions ease, and Snow said one of the family's big priorities — enjoying the outdoors — has thankfully continued during the pandemic, from toting Levi around on a sled to taking him tenting.

Through every experience, Snow has also been learning the ropes of fatherhood — wondering how to plan trips with an infant in tow, or realizing that a baby leaves little time for chores, so dishes need to be washed right after supper.

"There's lessons all around, from the big to the small. It's certainly a transition, but one I'm happy to be in," he said.

For the immediate future, Snow is looking forward to taking Levi swimming, but is also content to let the baby decide the order of the day — showing a wisdom belying his few months of fatherhood.

"At this point it's less about what I want to do with him, and more about what he needs," he said.

As for his first Father's Day, Snow said he plans to make brunch, have a quiet day around the house, and try to brush up on his dad jokes.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador