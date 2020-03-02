Claims denied: Interruption insurance didn't cover Snowmageddon, business owners say

A snowblower widens a road in downtown St. John's during cleanup efforts in response to a blizzard that struck eastern Newfoundland in January. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

It's been a month since the state of emergency was lifted in St. John's, but the headache continues for some small business owners whose insurance claims were denied.

Peg Norman, who owns the Travel Bug and Bee's Knees stores on Water Street, said her shops were shuttered for a week in January as the city cleaned up from nearly a metre of snow.

Even though the city's state of emergency made it illegal for businesses to open, she was told she didn't qualify for business interruption insurance.

"I just assumed that if I wasn't able to operate because of no fault of my own that my insurance would kick in and cover that expense," Norman said.

Peg Norman owns the Travel Bug and the Bee's Knees on Water Street in St. John's. (CBC)

While her insurance covered losses due to things like floods, fires and damage to neighbouring buildings, Norman said it didn't cover closures due to a state of emergency.

Norman said there was a clause that allowed interruption insurance to pay out if damage to city infrastructure prevented her from opening. The road closures still didn't qualify.

'There has to be some consideration'

The city has granted small businesses an extension on paying their taxes this year, but Norman said in the end they'll still have to pay the same amount and deal with the losses incurred from a week without sales.

"I don't expect the city to give me any big break or anything, but I think that there has to be some consideration. Small business in this province, and small businesses of this city in particular, is the backbone of the city."

Rocket Bakery was allowed to open as a food store during the state of emergency, but not as a restaurant and café. Co-owner Dave Hopley said they suffered a big loss. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Dave Hopley, co-owner of Rocket Bakery and Johnny Ruth, also took a major revenue hit during the state of emergency.

"That seven days of sales, we'll never get back," he said. "Our costs keep going. We don't get a timeout on our rent or our taxes or anything like that. It's just another expense added to the bottom line."

Hopley said his businesses were also denied on their interruption insurance claims.

"I didn't really expect that they would cover it," he said.

"Grin and bear it I guess. It's difficult to fight back against insurance companies. They've got their policies and all their clauses."

The only recourse would be to hire a lawyer and fight it in court, but Hopley figured any potential gains would only be eaten up by legal fees.

This will be the third year a section of Water Street is torn up as city crews work to replace the aging infrastructure beneath the street. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Norman has another complication coming her way once the snow melts. The city will be starting the next phase of its five-year plan to dig up Water Street and replace the infrastructure beneath the street.

This time around, it will affect both of Norman's shops. The last phase saw foot traffic to Water Street stores dwindle to a slow trickle.

Hopley said it put a major dent in the bottom line at Rocket Bakery.

But, whether there are snowplows or excavators outside her store, Norman said she'll weather the storm.

"I think the reason we've been able to do it for 15 years is in spite of the city, not because of the city and not because of any help. We will survive, but it is a blow."

