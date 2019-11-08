Significant snowfall expected for western, central areas

Just a week after drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador were allowed to put on their studded winter tires, Environment Canada is warning of significant snow and poor driving conditions in some parts of the province.

Parts of western and central Newfoundland are under snowfalls warnings, with forecasts predicting between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to blanket those regions throughout the day on Friday.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to be ready to adjust to changing road conditions, and says a quick buildup of snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Change of plans for an invitational tournament in Deer Lake today. Snowfall warning means games won't go ahead today. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/the_shortwave?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@the_shortwave</a> <a href="https://t.co/DjQ3uboizx">https://t.co/DjQ3uboizx</a> —@BerniceCBC

The snow is expected to taper off in the evening.

The highest amount of snow is expected to fall from Badger to Buchans, northern sections of the Burgeo highway, Green Bay-White Bay, and high-elevation areas between Deer Lake, Corner Brook, and Gros Morne.

SNOW!! We got 3cm accumulation here in <a href="https://twitter.com/towngfw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@towngfw</a> Currently 0.1C and freezing rain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/rCmMlsRCym">pic.twitter.com/rCmMlsRCym</a> —@ScouterAryka

"We're into that time of year where elevation and proximity of the coast really has an impact on snow amounts," said Rob Carroll, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office.

Environment Canada said areas closer to the coast and in lower-lying areas through the Humber Valley are likely to see much lower amounts, and the snow will miss Labrador, the Northern Peninsula and eastern portion of the island.

<a href="https://twitter.com/TW_GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TW_GovNL</a> are out & about along Little Rapids this AM. Reduce your speed, roads are wet & slushy with reduced visibility in some areas. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/1039KRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1039KRock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/570VOCM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@570VOCM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/boiradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boiradio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/briancbctraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@briancbctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/iLL4dybVVJ">pic.twitter.com/iLL4dybVVJ</a> —@KristaFagan

Carroll said wind speed won't be much of a factor on the west coast, however, higher wind speeds and about 40 millimetres of rain is expected to cover central N.L.. tapering off as it moves east.

While the snowfall may end on Friday, flurries, snow squalls and strong westerly winds will develop again early Saturday along the west coast and persist through Saturday night, according to Environment Canada.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador