Significant snowfall expected for western, central areas
Environment Canada is warning people in western and central areas of significant snowfall and poor driving conditions Friday. 

Environment Canada is warning drivers in western and central areas of the province to be careful Friday, as significant snowfall is expected. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Just a week after drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador were allowed to put on their studded winter tires, Environment Canada is warning of significant snow and poor driving conditions in some parts of the province.

Parts of western and central Newfoundland are under snowfalls warnings, with forecasts predicting between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to blanket those regions throughout the day on Friday.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to be ready to adjust to changing road conditions, and says a quick buildup of snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

The snow is expected to taper off in the evening. 

The highest amount of snow is expected to fall from Badger to Buchans, northern sections of the Burgeo highway, Green Bay-White Bay, and high-elevation areas between Deer Lake, Corner Brook, and Gros Morne. 

"We're into that time of year where elevation and proximity of the coast really has an impact on snow amounts," said Rob Carroll, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office.

Environment Canada said areas closer to the coast and in lower-lying areas through the Humber Valley are likely to see much lower amounts, and the snow will miss Labrador, the Northern Peninsula and eastern portion of the island. 

Carroll said wind speed won't be much of a factor on the west coast, however, higher wind speeds and about 40 millimetres of rain is expected to cover central N.L.. tapering off as it moves east.   

While the snowfall may end on Friday, flurries, snow squalls and strong westerly winds will develop again early Saturday along the west coast and persist through Saturday night, according to Environment Canada. 

With files from Newfoundland Morning

