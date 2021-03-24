Snowboarding sisters carve path to future competitions with family passion for sport

Sadie Osmond, 8, loves to snowboard with her friends and family at Marble Mountain. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

It's easy to spot the Osmond sisters flying down the slopes at Marble Mountain, with their long blond hair flowing from under their helmets and past their goggles.

Eight-year-old Sadie Osmond loves spending time with her loved ones as she hurtles down the slope.

"What I like about snowboarding is I get to do it with my family and friends," Sadie told CBC News.

Sadie, her 11-year-old sister, Andi, and their parents, Shelley and Jeremy, practically live at the hill, spending every free moment carving the mountain, practising jumps and spins.

Their love for the sport took on a whole new meaning in early December when snowboarding was designated an official provincial sport, which is something the Newfoundland and Labrador Snowboard Association has been working toward since 2009.

The Osmond family spends every free moment snowboarding at Marble Mountain Ski Resort in Steady Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Being an official sport opens the door to funding and support from the government to develop the programs a little further for athlete development, travel, and going to other contests," said Jeremy Osmond.

The distinction will allow the Osmond sisters to compete on a bigger scale and experience snowboard culture outside Steady Brook. Their dad says the official provincial status allows for coach development, dry-land training and even the possibility of boardercross competitions at ski resorts in the province.

Last March, Andi and Sadie travelled to Martock, N.S., for a competition. Both brought home medals.

Meet 2 sisters who rule the slopes at Marble Mountain CBC News Newfoundland 2:44 Colleen Connors reports on Sadie and Andie Osmond, and their passion for snowboarding 2:44

"We have our eyes set on Canada Games 2023 right now," said Jeremy Osmond.

"They love it and they love doing it with us and all their friends and it's great," said Shelley Osmond.

The parents started snowboarding in their early 20s with a passion that they passed on to their daughters, who both started riding at 18 months old.

When Andi Osmond was just 18 months old, she started snowboarding at Marble Mountain. (Submitted by Shelley Osmond)

"When they started snowboarding, they didn't make snowboard boots small enough for their size so they would wear their winter boots and we would strap them in into their boards and we would have them on the bunny hill with their little pacifiers in their mouth and everything," said Shelley Osmond.

The pacifiers are long gone, and now, it's all about perfecting the skill — and the jumps.

"I like doing tricks on my snowboard like learning new tricks, getting use to those and then doing more tricks," said Andi, who's currently trying to prefect the stalefish grab: "You grab it between your bindings with your left hand and when you do you have to go between your legs."

Andi, now 11, wants to perfect all the snowboarding jumps, like the stalefish grab, and become a national competitor. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

When COVID-19 health restrictions delayed Marble Mountain Ski Resort's opening date, the family built a course in their backyard to practice.

"We made the best of it and we made a little course in the backyard and they enjoyed that, but as soon as Marble opened, it was a dream for them," said Shelley Osmond.

Now the two sisters and their parents are just working on getting in as many runs down the mountain before the season ends.

"I am very proud, especially when I'm going super-fast down the hill and I look behind me and they are right on my tail," said Jeremy Osmond.

