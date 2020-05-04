Snowbirds could soar over Newfoundland Monday

The Snowbirds are planning to fly over Newfoundland and Labrador as part of Operation Inspiration, saluting those doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19. (Vishnu Gajadhar/CBC)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are planning to soar over Newfoundland Monday afternoon as part of the group's Operation Inspiration tour, but people will be keeping an eye on the sky beforehand, as the event depends on the weather.

The Snowbirds began their trip across Canada earlier this week with flyovers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and will continue to travel west after leaving Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We not only want to salute the front-line health-care workers, first responders, and essential workers, but also all Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," Lt.-Col Mike French, commanding officer of the Snowbirds said in a news release. "We want Canadians to know we're in this with you."

We are planning to head to Newfoundland tomorrow (don’t worry Maritimes, we’ll be back) but we’re monitoring some weather. We are hoping to be over St John’s at 3pm MONDAY. Standby for updates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/operationinspiration?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#operationinspiration</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cfsnowbirds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cfsnowbirds</a> <a href="https://t.co/FxVZC70XdH">pic.twitter.com/FxVZC70XdH</a> —@CFSnowbirds

According to the Snowbirds Twitter account, the team expects to be flying above St. John's at around 3:00 p.m., and will travel across other parts of the province as well.

A flight path has yet to be released, and the show itself depends on the weather.

Jody Boyd, meteorologist at the Gander Weather Office, said conditions are looking promising for the event — mainly cloudy today, but with the sun peeking out now and then.

"Speaking from an aviation point of view, the actual cloud ceiling is probably going to be around 1500 to 2000 feet," Boyd told CBC radio's St. John's Morning Show. "So the Snowbirds will probably have to fly fairly low, so it's probably going to be loud if they can handle those conditions."

The Snowbirds are asking the public to stay home while they watch the planes in order to maintain physical distancing and limit the spread of the virus.