Soul-crushing late June snow and frost warning for N.L.

Just when you thought it was safe to put away the tuques, Newfoundland and Labrador is being urged to beware frost and snow tonight in an utterly demoralizing weather warning from Environment Canada.

We know, we know — we thought we were done with this too. But portions of the island are particularly in need of bundling up.

"Tonight, partly cloudy in the north, rain becoming mixed with snow in the the northeast, central and southwest," reads the warning. Not so bad for late April perhaps, but in late June?

Elsewhere, the warning notes there is a "risk of frost" in the north. We'll all get through this together.

Labrador fares little better in the forecast.

"Tonight, partly cloudy. Lows near plus-3 with risk of frost," says the warning.

Listen, I know we had high hopes for June. What say we agree to cut our losses and look forward to July? Everybody loves July! School's out, there's Canada Day ... please, for the love of all that is good, let us have July.

Conditions improve Tuesday

And don't despair: better treatment is promised Tuesday. In Newfoundland, "A mix of sun and cloud in the north. Rain elsewhere with afternoon clearing in the west. Windy. Highs plus-3 in the northeast to 15 in the west."

In Labrador: "Increasing cloudiness in the west and north with afternoon showers developing. A mix of sun and cloud elsewhere. Highs 9 in the north to 20 in central."

Now let us never speak of this again.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador