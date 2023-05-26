Meteorologists tracking potential snowstorm for Newfoundland and Labrador

A weather system travelling down from up north has the potential to bring significant snowfall to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, though meteorologist Wanda Batten says it's still too early to be sure.

Batten said the system is shaping up to be significant, though a lot remained up in the air as of Friday morning.

"We're watching this system coming down from Labrador and it is absolutely yucky," said Batten, with the Environment and Climate Change Canada's Gander weather office.

"It's looking like it could be snow and rain in Labrador that's going to be developing into the latter part of the weekend, but it's going to make its way down over Newfoundland into early next week."

Batten said it should arrive late Sunday or early Monday, with most models showing snowfall for Labrador and Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, and others showing snow reaching western and central Newfoundland. Batten said one model even shows snow travelling as far as St. John's.

"Accumulations might be noteworthy, [but] there's a lot of uncertainty," she said. "It looks like it could possibly be snowfall warnings. High uncertainty right now, it's just something that we're watching."

Regardless of what the weather brings, Batten said, Monday is looking like a sloppy one.

"If anyone is doing any travel on Monday, I'd say keep note of the forecast because it could be a pretty messy day on Monday. It'll be some precipitation — what type it's going to be remains to be seen."

Batten said more updates are expected to come throughout the weekend.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador