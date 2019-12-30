50+ cm of snow fallen on St. John's since Christmas Eve

It's the time of the season, especially in Newfoundland and Labrador, when many think the snow will never stop falling.

Things are looking a little whiter this Christmas season, especially on the island's east coast.

Since Christmas eve, 54.2 centimetres of snow has fallen on St. John's and the metro area, according to CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.

Normal snow accumulation for the entire month of December is around 63.4 centimetres for the capital city.

As of Monday the depth of the snow still on the ground sits at 36 centimetres.

But don't put away your shovels and snowblowers just yet.

Brauweiler said more snow is expected for New Year's Day, but will likely taper to rain showers or drizzle.

