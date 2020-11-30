St. John's to kickstart on-street snow rules Tuesday, while full parking ban is 5 weeks away

Snow route parking restrictions start at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in St. John's, although the general on-street parking ban is still more than a month away.

If a street is designated a snow route, no parking is alllowed at any time from Dec. 1 to March 31. There are posted signs on a street that indicate if it falls under this category.

For areas outside the downtown, the general on-street parking ban begins Wednesday, Jan. 6.

That means motorists can't park from 12:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on those affected streets.

There is a caveat: the on-street parking ban could start earlier than January if the city's public works department says it's necessary.

There is another area of St. John's that will see parking restrictions starting Jan. 6. The city refers to it as the downtown business district area.

People cannot park their vehicles between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., regardless of street or snow conditions, on:

Water Street, from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street.

Duckworth, from New Gower Street to Cochrane Street.

Here is where you can find out what downtown streets will have overnight snow removal, and when to move your car to avoid a ticket, and other information.

No staggered start for Mount Pearl ban

Meanwhile, the neighbouring City of Mount Pearl's parking rules start 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and are in effect until March 31, inclusive.

Mount Pearl residents cannot park on the street as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

No one can park a vehicle on any city street or on city-owned land between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., nor can they park there during a storm or for 12 hours after one.

