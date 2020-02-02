Messy mix of snow, wind and rain hampering travel across much of N.L.

A snow and rain mix will make driving difficult on the Avalon Peninsula, while a winter storm is affecting travel elsewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

Just as Shubenacadie Sam saw his shadow and called for six more weeks of winter, a low-pressure system is bringing a wintry mix of snow, wind and rain across Newfoundland and into Labrador Sunday, with a chunk of the province falling under weather warnings.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the whole Avalon Peninsula, as well as a wind warning for the southern Avalon and the Burin Peninsula.

Snow is expected to change to rain in the afternoon, with 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and melting snow and wind gusts up to 100 km/h, causing hazardous driving conditions, and the possibility of localized flooding in some areas.

The rain is forecast to taper off by midnight and temperatures will drop, causing icy conditions Monday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for southwestern, western, northern and central Newfoundland, as well as a snowfall warning for central, the northeast and the south.

Fifteen to 25 centimetres of snow are expected, with more possible for the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, there is a winter storm warning in effect from Red Bay to Makkovik, with 15 to 40 cm of snow and wind gusts reaching 100 km/h forecast. The snow is forecast to start Sunday night.

Travel delays

The Department of Transportation and Works says as of 11:10 a.m. Sunday, the Witless Bay Line was closed and Pitts Memorial Drive should be avoided due to drifting snow and zero visibility.

RCMP in Holyrood issued an advisory about zero visibility on the Trans-Canada Highway east of the Holyrood access. Vehicles are asked to take the Salmonier Line or Holyrood access if travel is absolutely necessary.

Travel is also not recommended on highways across much of Newfoundland due to poor visibility.

A number of arrivals and departures have also been cancelled or delayed at airports in St. John's, Gander and Deer Lake.

Marine Atlantic has also cancelled its Gulf crossings for Sunday.

