Weather bringing 'extremely hazardous' conditions to Newfoundland

It's the kind of system that might make you miss simpler storms.

Those waking up on the Avalon and Burin peninsulas Friday should prepare to welcome four distinct types of precipitation, a mixed bag that will likely lead to "extremely hazardous" conditions, Environment Canada warns.

Friday starts with 15 cm of snow in the northern part of the Avalon, followed by a prolonged period of ice pellets, which will turn to another extended spate of freezing rain as the day wears on.

The southernmost regions could see 20 to 40 mm of regular rain Friday evening, with the northern part of the Avalon seeing rain and melting snow as temperatures rise Friday night.

That could all ice over Saturday as temperatures drop.

Blackouts possible

Metro St. John's specifically is also under a freezing rain warning. Ice buildup could cause power outages and will make roads slippery and dangerous.

"Looks like precipitation won't be moving in until late tonight, early tomorrow morning," said meteorologist Rodney Barney from Environment Canada's office in Gander. "So around that five, 6 a.m. timeframe in the metro area you're looking at snow setting in."

Some areas of the Avalon could see up to 12 hours of freezing rain, with southern portions at risk of up to 25 mm over the course of the day Friday, he said.

"I would want to suggest being prepared for the potential for power outages," he said, adding that all that ice buildup should melt before winds pick up on Saturday, which tends to lessen the risk for widespread blackouts.

Gusts Saturday could reach 100 km/h in some areas.

This next one looks messy. Also a very good potential for significant freezing rain for the Avalon and Burin peninsula's. I'll nail down snowfall amounts and freezing rain tomorrow. With the freezing rain, power outages are a concern. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/dIPCiTdcve">pic.twitter.com/dIPCiTdcve</a> —@a_brauweiler

Heavy snow for west coast

The rest of the island, with the exception of the northern peninsula, has so far avoided being slapped with a weather warning, but a special statement remains in place for those regions.

Eastern and central will see a reduced version of what the southern areas are in for, with 10 to 15 cm of snow and freezing rain or drizzle.

Meanwhile, the western part of the island should prepare for heavy snow, with 25 to 35 cm in store for the Corner Brook area. Snowfall starts off light Friday, but worsens through the evening and overnight.

Strong winds will sweep through the island Saturday, causing blowing snow from Bonavista to the west coast.

Airlines are warning passengers flights to and from St. John's International Airport and Gander Airport may be affected, and Air Canada is waiving change fees, space permitting.

