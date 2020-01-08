2nd winter storm in a week heading for Newfoundland

Anyone procrastinating on snow clearing may want to break out the shovels, as a mix of more snow, rain and strong wind will make for messy conditions starting Wednesday.

Environment Canada has most of Newfoundland under weather warnings, with a winter storm system working its way first through western and central Newfoundland as it moves further east.

For western and central parts of Newfoundland, between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected through to Thursday, along with strong wind gusts.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning crossings, with a potential weather impact listed for Wednesday night, as well.

The weather system has already moved through Nova Scotia, with some flights between Deer Lake and Halifax cancelled for Wednesday.

Winter storm warning for much of the island. Snow expected to move in this afternoon and last through tomorrow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/4CNbuaobkB">pic.twitter.com/4CNbuaobkB</a> —@cbcnfldmorning

In eastern Newfoundland, about 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall Wednesday, before switching to rain overnight, and back again to snow Thursday morning.

"We are watching that snow change to rain, so it's gonna get a little sloppy out there, that's for sure," says Mike Vandenberg, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

The precipitation will come with howling winds, as gusts of 80 km/h will persist, and reach as high as 130 km/h in coastal areas, Vandenberg said.

"We do have about five centimetres in the forecast for tomorrow as the temperatures drop toward the afternoon, so it could certainly blow around a bit," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

The fluctuating temperatures and change between rain and snow will make for messy conditions, Vandenberg said, even though only two to four millimetres of rain is expected.

"The temperature will fall to around zero by morning and of course it'll continue falling throughout the day, so that rain that does fall on top of the existing snow will certainly form a bit of a crust as it freezes, that's a concern for sure," he said.

"It's not gonna be a significant amount of rain, but it might be enough to compact the snow that's already there, so if people are having trouble blowing the snow over the giant mounds on their front yard, it might tamp that down a little bit."

Vandenberg said there is also the potential of another wintry weather system over the weekend, and while it's too early to confirm amounts, it does look like another "sloppy mix of rain and snow for a good chunk of the island."

