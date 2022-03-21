Spring kicks off with messy weather as 'unsettled' mix hits Newfoundland

Much of the island of Newfoundland will see a messy mix of rain, snow and freezing precipitation. (Environment Canada)

Much of the Avalon Peninsula awoke to icy conditions Monday, as a system bringing a messy mix settled in for much of the upcoming week.

In St. John's, snow began in the early evening on Sunday before changing to freezing rain overnight, making for a slick start to the first official day of spring.

Environment Canada meteorologist Veronica Sullivan told CBC freezing drizzle will continue throughout the northern Avalon until changing to rain around noon as temperatures rise toward 6 C.

Total amounts are expected to be between 10 and 15 millimetres.

"All that ice that you're seeing right now should all be gone by then," she said.

The southern Avalon will see slightly more rain by the end of the day, Sullivan said, but with temperatures above 0 C, "they don't have that ice problem," Sullivan said.

The medley of ice and snow delayed openings or caused closures for dozens of schools across the island Monday morning, with administrators promising updates later in the day.

The system that moved in Sunday afternoon will stick around until later in the week, Sullivan said, bringing significant freezing precipitation to the northeast coast of the island.

"And then for the rest of the week we're just seeing lots of flurries, especially for the west coast," she said.

"For the rest of the island, it's just going to be either occasional flurries or the chance of flurries, but it's going to be generally unsettled weather, with colder temperatures and northwesterly winds for the rest of the week."

Sullivan said a blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the Northern Peninsula, where strong winds are expected. The area will see up to 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.

Parts of Labrador, meanwhile, are still contending with wintry conditions. The regions around Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Red Bay and the north coast remained under a winter storm warning on Monday.

Blizzard-like conditions could continue until Wednesday, bringing 100 km/h winds and up to 50 centimetres of snow.

