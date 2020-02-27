Ready for more snow? It's on the way early Friday for most of the island

It's not quite spring, but with a recent stretch of warm weather, you'd be forgiven for thinking it had come early.

After a short break from the 2020 winter blitz this week, more snow is about to drop on the province Thursday overnight through to Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Juliana Paul of the Gander weather office says 10 to 15 centimetres is expected to blanket most parts of the island, which will make for an ugly commute Friday morning.

Wind and blowing snow warnings are in place for most of island, and will bring visibility problems for drivers — especially if they're planning on travelling the highways.

"We have a blowing snow advisory out for the entire Avalon and most of Newfoundland as well," Paul said. "The snow is expected to be the heaviest around the morning commute time, so I'd definitely take care as you drive into work tomorrow."

Environment Canada is projecting winds to gust from 60 to 80 km/h over the Avalon, but the west coast of the island will see the biggest gusts of roughly 110 to 130 km/h.

Through the Wreckhouse area Paul says winds could reach 160 km/h.

Residents of the Baie Verte peninsula should prepare for the worst of it all, with a winter storm warning in effect.

Paul says about 15-25 centimetres will touch down Thursday night and won't let up until Friday evening.

In Labrador, extreme cold warnings are in place as of Thursday morning for Churchill Falls, resting around –45 C for the morning but warming to –25 C in the afternoon. Friday will see more of the same bitterness in the air with –36 C in the morning.

For western Labrador a small amount of snow will sprinkle the area on Friday but wind chill is expected to punch –30 C in the morning.

